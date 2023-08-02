Bossip Video

Two of Lizzo’s former dancers are speaking out about their experience while working with the singer.

Two of the three dancers involved in a lawsuit filed against the performer–Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams–made an appearance on The Today Show this morning.

During their interview, they talked about all of the horrific things they say they experienced during their time working as a dancer for the artist, going into more detail about what is laid out in the lawsuit. Some of the allegations include Davis claiming that the singer “called attention” to her weight gain with “thinly veiled concerns,” and being encouraged by Lizzo to touch performers at a strip club.

“She would pick and choose when she wanted to be professional and when she wanted things to be personal,” the dancers claim.

One of the dancers also described an interaction with Lizzo, in which the singer insisted her dancers should be grateful for this opportunity–because other jobs would fire dancers for gaining weight.

“She proceeded to say, ‘you know dancers get fired for gaining weight, you should basically be grateful to be here,'” the dancer alleges.

To make matters worse for Lizzo, Beyoncé appeared to skip over her name as she performed “Break My Soul (Queen’s Remix)” at a concert in Foxboro’s Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, the same day news broke about the lawsuit against the songstress alleging harassment and a hostile work environment.

Lizzo’s name normally appears in the lyrics of the remix alongside Nina Simone, Lauryn Hill, Nicki Minaj, and more as Beyoncé celebrates Black women in the entertainment industry.

But multiple videos posted on social media showed Bey omitting Lizzo’s name from the song during her latest concert, instead repeating Erykah Badu’s name four times–even as Lizzo’s name flashed on the screen behind her.

The repeated Badu mention comes amid the “Window Seat” singer hinting that Bey copied her style.

Lizzo has yet to comment on the lawsuit filed against her, but one thing is for sure: That Beyoncé snub has to hurt.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, people are alleging that Lizzo previously hinted at the lawsuit in her track “Rumors.”