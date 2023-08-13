After the viral TikTok of cops handcuffing an innocent Black Lansing teen for taking out the trash, they called the “chores while Black” arrest an “unfortunate misunderstanding.”
A clown car’s worth of useless cops violating an innocent child is indeed an unfortunate waste of taxpayers’ money.
The shocking video of the wrongful arrest racked up more than 5 million views since August 10. It shows one cop walking a Black boy to sit in a squad car with hands cuffed behind his back. User @careyann327 captioned the clip, “A kid just taking out the trash.”
A man, who appears to be the boy’s father, pleads with the police to release him. Then four more squad cars swarm the scene. “All these cops for a teenaged kid,” someone comments from behind the camera.
The man yells that they’ve “traumatized” a “perfect kid” simply because he “fit the description.” The father stood firm against one of the boys in blue’s greatest hits. “You always use that as an excuse, man!” he fired back at the officer.
@careyann327
Kid taking out trash being harassed by police. Father defending his son. Wrong person.
By the time half a dozen cops agree to release the terrified child, he’s already crying. The man continues to passionately call out the racist and potentially deadly police harassment as the boy runs behind him. Comments poured in, hoping the father would sue the donuts out of that police department.
“Aren’t they questioning him without a lawyer or his parents present?” one wondered.
“the way my blood started boiling. poor kid being questioned w/o parent and women officer looking like she was ready to arrest the dad. SUE!!!” one response said.
“Do not forget to add defamation of character to the lawsuit……the look on the young man’s face,” another noted.
“Dad do not let this go! Go speak to the city officials, file a complaint, and contact an attorney. This must end!!” a supporter urged.
No amount of money will cover the priceless value of the boy’s shattered innocence, but it’ll be a start!
See Lansing PD downplaying the wrongful arrest of a Black 12-year-old as an “unfortunate mistake” after the flip.
Lansing PD Responds To Viral Arrest Of Innocent 12-Year-Old As An “Unfortunate Mistake”
On Friday, August 11, Lansing, MI officials responded to the police harassment that sparked outrage across the internet. The Lansing State Journal reports the Lansing PD issued statements about the wrongful arrest.
“On Thursday afternoon, our officers were investigating a string of Kia thefts, including a specific one reported on the 3600 block of W. Jolly Road with multiple suspects,” a Facebook post about the incident said.
“A witness described a suspect as wearing neon shorts and a white shirt. A responding officer saw a subject matching this description and attempted to make contact but the subject fled and ran west in to the nearby apartment complex,” it continued.
“A different officer was in the area and saw the young man pictured in the viral video wearing a very similar outfit and made contact with him. The initial officer was able to respond and clarify the young man in the video was not the suspect who fled earlier. Once this information was obtained, the young man was released and officers continued to search the area.”
Lansing police says it hopes to “put this unfortunate case of wrong place, wrong time” behind them after they detained a teenager who was throwing out the trash https://t.co/1RFKpm8TY1 pic.twitter.com/6BBkQGNjsT
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 11, 2023
The post seemingly tried to defend the potentially fatal fumble by comparing a picture of the 12-year-old boy to the suspect. Ayanna Neal, attorney for the boy’s family, demanded they “take down the post” with misleading images of the boy’s outfit. She claims, “It does not accurately reflect” the boy’s gray shirt and uses an angle where it appears white like the suspect’s.
“The officers of the Lansing Police Department are working very hard to address the recent car thefts plaguing our city. In doing so, yesterday officers detained a young man who was wearing similar clothing and in the same apartment complex as an accused car thief who fled from officers on foot. When the officer made initial contact, it was near a trash bin but was after he had disposed of any garbage. The young man was then released to his father when eliminated as the accused,” Police Chief Ellery Sosebee claimed in an additional statement.
“The command officer on the scene made contact with the young man’s father and explained the situation and apologized for the misunderstanding. I have reviewed the incident and can confirm the officer who contacted and detained the young man was respectful and professional during his investigation.
After the typical excuses for police incompetence and misconduct, Lansing PD predictably said they hope “we can put this unfortunate case of ‘wrong place, wrong time’ behind us.”
His shoulders are slouched. Wiping away silent tears.
He’s a kid. But repeatedly we see how Black Children are robbed of the luxury of childhood. Constantly have to be on alert. Hypervisible when it comes to stereotype labeling yet invisible for reward https://t.co/ZrEnNc4kiy
— Ebony Jade Hilton, MD (@EbonyJHilton_MD) August 12, 2023
How convenient! They traumatize a Black family for no good reason and then expect everyone to simply forget. Hopefully, that boy’s father runs their pockets with a civil suit like Lansing PD ran down on his child.
Continue Slideshow
-
Blowout Blessings: Michelle Obama's Hairstylist Reveals 'Secret' To Forever FLOTUS' Flourishing Curls
-
#RiverfrontRumble: Black Twitter Explodes Over Soul-Stirring Saltine Smackdown In Montgomery, Drags Anglo-Aggressors Into Alabaster Abyss
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Here’s What Happened When Ciara Revealed She’s Expecting Baby No. 3 With Russell Wilson
-
Caught In 4K: Funniest Reactions To Lil Meech Claiming He Was Helping His Big Booty 'Cousin' With Groceries Amid Summer Walker Cheating Rumors
-
Slept At Second Base: Jose Ramirez Chin Checks Side Chick-Charmer Tim Anderson In Infield Fisticuffs, Twitter Calls Knockout 'Karma'
-
SZA Thee Stallion BBLows Up The Gram With Back-To-Back Thirst Trap Dumps, Unloads Caked Up Candids, Screen-Lickable Selfies & More
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.