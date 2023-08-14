Bossip Video

Tiffany Haddish is once again raising eyebrows and questions, and this time it’s with a new series about “successful women” dating “homeless men.” Will you be watching?

The Back On The Strip star plans to step into her producing bag for the upcoming docuseries. The actress’ She Ready production company secured a development deal with Hearst Media Production Group. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is personal because Tiffany “experienced homelessness” and “everyone deserves to be loved.”

During a pre-strike interview on the red carpet premiere of Apple TV+’s The After Party, she shared an update. At the time, they were “in the process” of moving forward with the docuseries. Tiffany opened up about how her own experience made her want to explore these relationships.

“I experienced homelessness myself and found that there was a stigma on it that I don’t think should be there,” the comedian explained. “Everyone deserves to be loved. Everyone deserves to have someone supporting them and caring for them — not necessarily carrying them all the way. It’s really important for people to make sure that they know that because it’s really hard to be homeless. So many people are isolated and living on the streets alone.”

The unfiltered star never his her past struggles on the way to stardom. In addition to growing up in foster care, she lived in her car while trying to break into Hollywood. She hopes to break the stigma with a reminder that lack of housing doesn’t make someone “unloveable.”

“I partnered with HMPG on these projects to make a difference in people’s lives. I’ve been unhoused before and I know how hard it is to get back on your feet. I also knew that my situation didn’t define me, nor did it make me believe that I was unworthy or unlovable. Everyone deserves a chance at love and a happy home. That’s why I’m making this show,” she explained in a statement announcing the development deal.

HMPG Executive Vice President Angelica Rosas McDaniel welcomed the “inclusive” concept.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with her as we expand HMPG’s general market offerings and develop these authentic, inclusive and engaging stories we are committed to telling,” she said.

Despite the personal connection and feel-good framing, some see the idea as exploitation rather than representation. Others called it propaganda for “hobosexuals.”

What do you think about Tiffany Haddish’s new show featuring “successful women” and “homeless men?” Try again or would you tune in?