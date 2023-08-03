Bossip Video

The drama from Tiffany Haddish’s child abuse case continues with a new $1 million lawsuit from the children’s mother, Trizah Morris, over “extortion” accusations.

The Haunted Mansion star and Aries Spears previously said they feared the 2022 allegations from their sketchy sketches with two minors would ruin their careers. Although the children’s suit was dismissed last September, both comedians could be headed back to court over the situation.

Tirzah Morris Sues Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears For $1 Million For “Extortion” Defamation

Radar Online reports the children’s mother filed a $1 million defamation suit against Tiffany and Aries, claiming she’s the one who ended up with the ruined reputation. The actors responded to the shocking suit by calling Trizah an “extortionist” who tried to “shake down” the stars for years. Aries also called her a “lying b*tch.”

Trizah’s daughter, Jane Doe, previously claimed the comedians coerced her and her younger brother into starring in “sexually suggestive” sketches. When Jane Doe was 14, and John Doe was 7, they filmed “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes” with Aries playing a predatory babysitter. Jane also claimed Tiffany forced her to moan and simulate oral sex while eating a sandwich in another so-called skit.

After the dismissal, Jane Doe seemed to clear Tiffany of any wrongdoing in a statement.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us,” she said.

Trizah, however, cannot put this all behind her. She received a $15,000 settlement from Aries. Yet that doesn’t cover the damages to her personal and professional life after Tiffany and Aries’ “bogus claims” or extortion. She claims to suffer from mental anguish and anxiety after the comedians publicly slandered her “character, integrity, morals, and ethical values.”

“Trizah Morris did not file the lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and/or Aries Spears that initiated the legal proceedings which promoted Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears to make false statements and allegations of extortion against Trizah Morris,” the lawuit states. “Ms. Morris was not named as a party in the lawsuit, nor did Ms. Morris’ name appear on any court documents that led to the malicious” comments from Tiffany and Aries.

Tirzah Morris Accuses Her Former Friend Tiffany Haddish Of Misconduct, Claims The Comedian Continued To Bash Her After The Case Dismissal

The mother of two also doubled down on Tiffany’s alleged misconduct with her kids. The new lawsuit claims she “groomed and solicited” the underaged children to “perform in, film, record, publish, and distribute sexually inappropriate” content.

The suit claims that Trizah requested them to retract their statements about her in February. She claims Tiffany promised to clear her name on a Marc 7, 2023 phone call, saying, “The media isn’t talking about it right now. I have four movies coming out this year, and I am going to be doing a lot of press. If it comes up, I’ll be sure to mention it.”

Instead, Trizah thinks the infamous instigator has secretly been badmouthing her. A reporter even reached out to her in June after interviewing Tiffany.