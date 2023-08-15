Bossip Video

Alexi Collins, a former NFL running back who played for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, has died. He was just 28 years old.

The athlete first gained national attention while playing football at the University of Arkansas where he earned 1,000 yards rushing. He ended up selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2016 NFL Draft before heading to the Baltimore Ravens. Earlier this year, he signed with the USFL joining the Memphis Showboats.

According to TMZ, Collins was enjoying his offseason with a Sunday ride on his 2004 Suzuki GSX-600K motorcycle in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida when he was involved in a collision.

Reportedly, a woman in a Chevrolet Suburban made a turn crossing lanes into Collins’ path resulting in him striking the rear passenger side of the Suburban. Even with EMTs rushing to the accident, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, Collins’ football family issued tributes to him on social media after the news spread.

His first NFL team, the Seahawks, paid tribute to Alex who they even resigned in 2019 after he was waved by the Ravens following multiple legal issues. The Ravens also posted a heartfelt message remembering him as a “genuinely kind” person. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also released a personal statement. In his statement, he revealed he would always remember Collins as a “great teammate who impacted everyone he encountered.”

The University Of Arkansas’ Razorbacks also paid their respects on social media echoing the same sentiments about his character.

Collins’ family also released a statement to ESPN saying:

“Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality.”

Such a sad loss.