Bossip Video

Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs with the Baltimore Ravens on a 1-year deal worth a reported $18 Million Dollars.

During the 2022 Super Bowl Odell Beckham Jr. put on a show helping the Los Angeles Rams take home their first NFL championship. While he won his first ring he also tore his ACL during the biggest game of his life. This caused him to miss the entire 2022-2023 season. During the back half of the season, he was courted by multiple teams interested in signing him. Odell made it clear the money had to make sense and that’s why he wouldn’t be returning to the Rams. Last night Beckham was in Miami for UFC287 to support his friend Israel Adesanya. During the event he was smiling ear to ear and today we learned he had a good reason for his smile.

Reportedly the wide receiver is signing with the Baltimore Ravens. The one team that was never linked to him in previous months. Beckham’s new deal was negotiated by agent Zeke Sandu and is a very nice offering. For his signing bonus, he will receive $13.835 million, a base salary of $1.165 million, and $3 million in reachable incentives. A hefty $18 Million Dollar payday for one of the most spectacular players from the last decade. NFL fans will debate if he is worth the price but Odell will have every opportunity to shut up any haters.