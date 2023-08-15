Bossip Video

Fani Willis is not playing a single game with 53% of white women’s zaddy-in-chief.

Last night, at around 11:30 p.m. EST, the Fulton County District Attorney announced the indictment of former president Donald John Trump and 18 other MAGA bootlickers who “allegedly” attempted to overturn the 2020 election via criminal conspiracy aka “The RICO.” Among those named in the 41-count indictment are Trump’s lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis and Ray Smith.

This is about to go very, very badly for the whole lot of them.

According to NBC News, Willis began the process of making her case to a special grand jury last year that heard from 75 witnesses. Some of those who gave testimony were Trump’s biggest Republican supporters…

For those who need clarity on the legal process of handing down an indictment, DA Fani Willis did not indict Donald Trump, a grand jury indicted Donald Trump. This isn’t a witch hunt, this is the law; this is how things work. A person is suspected of committing a crime, a prosecutor vets the evidence of said alleged crime, a case is made to a grand jury, the grand jury decides if criminal charges are appropriate. Anyone who finds it impossible to believe that Donald Trump committed these offenses is naïve at best and willfully obtuse at worst.

Oh, speaking of criminality, unlike the other indictments that Trump is currently facing around the country, the Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat will not be foregoing the mugshot process of Trump’s eventual arrest. He will smile for the camera whether he likes it or not…

DA Willis made it clear during her press conference that she has given Trump and his 18 “alleged” co-conspirators until Aug. 25, 2023 “no later than noon” to turn themselves in.

Get your popcorn ready! This is about to be a s#!t show of epic proportions.