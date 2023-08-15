Bossip Video

In #BOSSIPSounds news, the Internet is Jaguar II swooning over a creatively choreographed, nostalgia-sparking new video from a revered R&Baddie.

On Tuesday, Victoria Monét dropped her highly-anticipated visual for “On My Mama.”

The track which features an interpolation of Chalie Boy’s 2009 hit “I Look Good” pairs perfectly with the Child-directed video that pays homage to Black fraternities and sororities, standout moments in pop culture and southern Hip-Hop.

Fans have also noticed the similarities between Monét’s looks and those of “Goodies” era Ciara.

There’s also an appearance from the Grammy-nominated songstress’ mother Mommy Monét, and her 2-year-old daughter Hazel alongside iconic choreography via Sean Bankhead and Ahsia Pettigrew.

A press release notes that the “On My Mama” visual “reminds of a significant era in the early 2000s when underground southern music began to take over national airwaves and catch the eye of people across the globe.”

The platinum-penned R&Baddie also shared a statement with BOSSIP noting that she wrote the song postpartum and she’s encouraging fans to lean into its affirmations.

“‘On My Mama’ is the soundtrack to positive affirmations,” said Monét. “I wrote it postpartum when I wasn’t feeling my best, but spoke to how I wanted to feel. Singing the lyrics about yourself will change your frequency, and elevate a positive mental state. The words speak not only to physical features, but to a feeling too because I believe when you feel good you look even better! Give yourself the words you need to hear because it’s true, you look good! There’s no one like you and that’s on ya mama. Enjoy being yourself witcha fine a**!”

Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” is the follow-up to her most recent smash hits “Party Girls” ft. Buju Banton and “Smoke” ft. Lucky Daye.

It also comes ahead of the release of her Jaguar II album on August 25 and her debut sold-out North American headlining tour – The JAGUAR Tour – in September.

Watch Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” music video below.