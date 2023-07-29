Bossip Video

What better way to celebrate an anniversary than have Victoria Monét bring her sexy jaguar vibes to the party?!

Thursday night, Tres Generaciones® celebrated the brand’s 50th anniversary at a star-studded event in Hollywood. The event featured an exclusive performance by none other than Grammy-nominated artist Victoria Monét, who performed new songs from her upcoming album Jaguar II.

The event also featured a performance by one of R&B’s hottest up-and-coming artists, Afro-Mexican singer IMMASOUL and live DJing by Joe Kay and Cory Townes.

Inside the VIP event, which converted Citizen News into a themed event space, guests celebrated the launch of Familia Tres, a one-of-a-kind talent collective of world-renowned musicians, artists and tastemakers who embody the brand’s ‘Fail Twice, Get Up Tres’ mantra, an unrelenting pursuit of what gives us meaning.

In addition to the live performances, guests received a first look at the brand’s new limited-edition content hub – ‘GENERACIONES’ – which features exclusive interviews that highlight stories of Familia Tres (written by world-renown journalists), profiles, cocktail recipes, and more, all while sipping signature Tres Generaciones cocktails like the Tres Pina Paloma and the Tres Hibiscus Margarita.

As the brand marks its 50th anniversary, Familia Tres honors its rich history of persistence and hard work through cultural figures that demonstrate the same determined ethos with Familia. Familia Tres proudly showcases notable go-getters and tastemakers who touch different facets of the music industry including Victoria Monet, Shaniqwa Jarvis, Immasoul, Cory Townes, Letty Peniche and Sam Selolwane.

