At first glance, Strays looks like another cute family movie about talking dogs until you realize the dogs are cussing, humping objects (like, really humping them), and, at one point, high on shrooms in a hilarious twist to the winning Hollywood formula.

Leading a powerhouse comedic cast are Jamie Foxx and Will Ferrell who voice two very different pals with poop on their mind in a silly featurette you can enjoy below:

In R-rated Comedy Strays, Reggie (Will Ferrell)–a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose.

But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx)–a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is.

Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug, and Bug’s pals Maggie (Isla Fisher)–a smart Australian Shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner’s new puppy and Hunter (Randall Park)–an anxious Great Dane who’s stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal—band together and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home.

Directed by Josh Greenbaum and written by Dan Perrault with a supporting cast including Josh Gad and Sofia Vergara, Strays is a different kind of cuddly dog movie that delves into the complications of love, importance of great friendships, and the unexpected virtues of couch humping.

Strays scampers into theaters August 18, 2023.