Multiple-jobbed comedian Kevin Hart is back for another season of wine-sipping and tea-spilling on hit Peacock series Hart To Heart where he pops the cork on a variety of topics with Hollywood’s biggest names.

In Season 3, Hart gets his Oprah on with Dr. Dre, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Mark Cuban, Bill Maher, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, J. Cole, John Cena, Sofia Vergara, and Will Smith.

Comfortably nestled in Hart’s intimate wine cellar, Dr. Dre opened up about why he declined working with Michael Jackson AND Prince.

“They just asked me to work with them and I just was like, ‘What the f*** am I going to do with them?'” he admitted. “Those are my f****** heroes.”

There’s also Will Ferrell’s hilarious story about kicking Shaq out of a Lakers game and Issa Rae dropping gems about content creation in the latest episodes of the star-powered season.

Check out the clips below:

Hart To Heart’s second season featured JAY-Z, Saweetie, Chris Rock, Mark Wahlberg, Pete Davidson, Tracee Elliss Ross, Tyler Perry, Mike Tyson, Simu Liu, and Seth McFarlane.

Hart, who continues to be one of the hardest working stars in showbiz, recently hosted the First Annual “Coramino Cup” bartender competition at the Eight Lounge Resorts World Last Vegas during his star-studded birthday weekend.

Co-Founder of Gran Coramino Tequila, the spirits connoisseur crowned Chai Lee as the Gran Coramino Bartender of the Year before turning up at ZOUK Nightclub Resorts World with crowd-pleasing performer Ludacris.

