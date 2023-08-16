Bossip Video

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are on vacation once again, showing off some moments they shared in yet another tropical location.

Following a getaway to Saint Tropez just last month, the happy couple made their way to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for another baecation. The SKN by LH founder took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the trip, writing, “Living La Vida Loca” in her caption.

The collection of flicks includes one picture of Harvey with her boyfriend, snuggled up together on the plane ride to their latest destination. Idris holds up a glass of red wine in one hand as he wraps his other tightly around Harvey, who is playfully holding up her middle finger.

The rest of the photos are solo shots of the 26-year-old model, including multiple pictures in various swimsuits.

She also shows off different outfits from the vacation, including a chic black dress, a colorful patterned number, and a backless green dress that she didn’t mind getting wet.

While Damson is only included in one of the photos, he made sure to let folks know who took the rest of the pictures in his boo’s Instagram comments.

After first dropping a series of heart eye emojis, the Snowfall star wrote: “I don’t wanna hear no more ‘baby you take horrible pictures.’ Look at this art.” Harvey agreed that his pictures turned out well, this time around, but insists that’s only because of her training, responding: “I taught you well.”

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey first went public with their relationship back in January, making their red carpet couple debut at the premiere of the final season of his show, Snowfall, the next month. The pair have since been spotted together at multiple events, including the Serpentine Summer Party in London, Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, and a trip to Turks and Caicos.