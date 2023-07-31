Bruvversss, happy, British, and colored???
Twitter is abuzz over British tabloid Daily Mail mistaking Damson Idris and Idris Elba as brothers in a groan-worthy blunder that sparked hilarious across social media.
they thought damson idris having idris elba’s first name as his last name meant they were brothers 💀 https://t.co/F4Hi9s4s5F
— ikran ⁷ (@ikran) July 30, 2023
Why anyone would think a Black man named Idris is related to another Black man with the last name Idris, we’re not quite sure, but we suspect this mistaken identity is rooted in good old fashioned racism.
In a now-deleted post, the loud and wrong outlet explored Damson potentially taking the role from his “older brother” Elba who’s rumored to be one of the favorites for the next Bond.
Always a great sport, Damson responded to Mail Online’s embarrassing snafu on Instagram, referring to himself as “Damson Elba” in the caption of a recently posted photo.
Elba hopped into the comment section, asking, “Wait…what just happened? *laughing emojis*” in a funny moment that wrapped up yet another racist media gaffe in a nice little bow.
With thinking nearly extinct, it’s not shocking that both actors have encountered people who think they’re brothers over the years.
“It’s so funny, because the first time I met Idris Elba was at my good friend Edward, he was doing like a little party honoring Spike Lee in London,” he recalled during interview on Desus & Mero last April.
“It was all these people there and Idris Elba was like, ‘Hey, come over here.’ I walk over to him and he’s like, ‘I know you, I know you, they always ask if you’re my little brother. You’re doing good, you’re doing good,'” he continued.
As far as Bond is concerned, Damson is rumored to be high on the list to play 007. Other big names in the mix include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Regé-Jean Page, Henry Cavill, and James Norton.
Would you want to see Damson Idris as the new Bond? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Daily Mail mistaking Damson as Idris’ little brother on the flip.
The writer saw the names Damson Idris & Idris Elba and said https://t.co/yCDuqCZgd2 pic.twitter.com/8eOyFZspdC
— Russell Westbrook 🇻🇨🇧🇧 (@mitchjustmitch) July 30, 2023
The Mail shows its endless capacity for shoddy unchecked journalism … "So his name is Damson Idris and he's black … and Idris Elba is black so they have to be related surely?" pic.twitter.com/UBsDGamAbV
— Martin Williamson (@mogodonman) July 30, 2023
Then can I say that Idris Elba is Jessica Elba's older brother.
— Detective Axel Foley (@det_Axel_Foley) July 30, 2023
No, how on earth did this headline/story get printed? Idris Elba’s brother in the same way that Margot Robbie is Robbie Williams sister? Classic @MailOnline pic.twitter.com/RNrihO8M7A
— Cerise Carroll (@CeriseCarroll) July 29, 2023
Is the Daily Mail dumb or racist? 🧐 https://t.co/DWGQHOPM0T
— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) July 30, 2023
Not the D*ily Mail writing a whole article thinking Idris Elba and Damson Idris are brothers. This is so unprofessional and would never happen to white actors pic.twitter.com/QqGzfMrFIi
— Salma (@chronicallysal) July 29, 2023
-
