As Black Business Month ticks on it’s the perfect time to discover Black-owned businesses big and small making waves in various industries.

While we won’t tell you where to shop, we’re here to provide you with tip-top options to sway you to buy Black.

This August, we’re highlighting brands for you to pour your Black bucks into not just this month—but every month that vary from beauty products to travel hacks.

Check out our annual list of Black businesses to support for Black Business Month.

Cincha – Travel Belt and Belt Buddy

Cincha is a bootstrapped minority-owned business, founded by Ash Sharma and James Baker.

The popular travel accessories brand first opened up shop out of a studio apartment in Oakland, California back in 2019 before surviving a pandemic and inflation.

The brand has since seen 500% growth in sales and was featured on Shark Tank earlier this year where its founders made a handshake deal with Barbara Corcoran.

Cincha products vary from Travel Belt to Belt Bag, Belt Buddy, and more, and the company donates 100 airline miles per travel belt purchased to Miles4Migrants and works with local San Francisco artists for hand-painted custom designs.

Black Girl Magic Wines

Black Girl Magic Wines was started by two sisters and all their wine is made in California.

They offer different varieties of wine including rose, sauvignon blanc, and Zinfandel. Delicious AND Black girl made? Yes, please!

Black Girl Sunscreen

Black Girl Sunscreen was designed to start the conversation around sun protection and education.

Formulated for people of color, Black Girl Sunscreen is a brand created with black skin & darker skin tones in mind

Hanahana Beauty

The Black-owned brand with roots in Ghana creates results-driven products for the body and face. The brand uses ethically sourced ingredients, starting with shea butter sourced directly from producers in Tamale, Ghana!

Kahmune

Kahmune is an inclusive, high-quality brand bringing nude shoe options for all diverse skin tones.

Founded by the visionary Jamela Acheampong, the brand has 10 unique shade ranges to give those who have often been overlooked a true nude that is perfect for them!

Bath Wonderland

Ran by nine-year-old Bailey Griffin, Bath Wonderland is a one-stop shop for natural skincare items!

Their product range includes bath bombs, body butter, soaps, sugar scrubs, salt scrubs, and lip bombs, all made from organic ingredients.

Minkeeblue

Founder/designer Sherrill Mosee set out to solve a problem she calls the “overload bag syndrome.” She wanted to create an organizational fashion bag for busy women whose roles changed throughout the day and she created Minkeeblue as the ultimate travel hack.

By putting her engineering degree to use, this entrepreneur created an organizational fashion bag for busy women whose roles changed throughout the day.

Since launching her small business, Sherrill has won the first season of the hit show America’s Big Deal winning a deal with Macy’s and an order of $100,000 in 2022.

A press release reports that MinkeeBlue is helping individuals nationwide feel confident as they travel and head to work knowing they have reliable options they can count on.

Minkeeblue is currently having a summer sale and offering 15% off all handbags!

Happy Brown Girl

Happy Brown Girl offers a collection of handmade beauty and wellness products including cocoa butters and oils that bring peace to the mind.

Founder Jamacia “Macy” Williams highlights Black women who frequently assume roles of responsibility within their families and communities.

Six Twenty-Four Candle Co.

St. Louis-based Six. Twenty-Four Candle Co. offers a line of luxury candles in various captivating scents.

Owner Candice Pinkins, a mental health specialist, aims to inspire people to live authentically and pursue happiness.

Ezra Coffee

Ezra Coffee provides coffee connoisseurs “smooth, rich blends that everyone can enjoy without needing to use milk-based creamers” while also dropping facts about African American history on the packaging!

Founded by Jessica Taylor of Ready To Love Dallas fame, this entrepreneur has been able to successfully scale her business and now Ezra Coffee blends are available on Ezracoffeeco.com and nationwide on Target.com, Amazon as well as in over 40+ H.E.B. stores.

Boyajian Label

Orlando-based fashion designer Suzy Boyajian hand crafts custom pieces including swimsuits, lingerie, and gowns. Her streetwear label boasts fly custom camo jackets with made-to-order patches for your personal style.

Will you be shopping with any of these brands this Black Business Month?