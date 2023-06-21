Bossip Video

#GetChose2023

OWN’s popular dating series Ready To Love is BACK for a new season in Dallas where 18 romantic hopefuls will date, cross-date, group-date, and re-date in an effort to discover (and claim) “the one.”

Unlike most trending dating shows, Ready To Love features grown men and women in their 30s and 40s seeking the special baeship-of-a-lifetime that’s eluded them thus far.

The romantic high drama kicks off at the Mansion Mixer where the women and men decide which two people will be eliminated from their pool of potential suitors.

From that point on, it’s up to the remaining singles to stay in the game as long as possible to boost their chances of meeting their match while avoiding elimination at the end of each episode.

Throughout the season, drama, love triangles, and broken hearts will threaten (and strengthen) budding romances, as only the strongest connections will remain intact.

Host Tommy Miles encourages the singles to open up with their dates and reveal their authentic selves in order to better connect while issuing dating challenges that will allow potential partners to get to know one another better.

In previous seasons, challenges ranged from inviting their ex to meet their new potential love to taking their date home to meet family and friends.

Whatever it is, you can be certain that drama will unfold whenever someone unpacks their baggage during the all-new season premiering Friday, July 7th at 8 pm EST on OWN.

What's your fave Ready To Love romance so far? Tell us down below