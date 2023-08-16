Bossip Video

This b-…biscuit-faced broad must have lost her damn mind!

After a viral video of violence circulated the internet, 62-year-old Kim Jennings was arrested and charged with two counts of assault of a child under age 12 according to The Daily Mail.

The incident took place about two weeks ago at the Sedgefield Garden Apartments in Greensboro, North Carolina when 11-year-old Jace Lee-Eury was sprayed in the face and slapped by the power-hungry Karen. She was incensed because the pool is supposed to be for resident use only and Lee-Eury does not live on the property.

That’s how little it takes for a hateful Karen to become violent toward a Black child.

Oh, and in case that assault wasn’t enough, Jennings is also accused of pulling the hair of Lee-eury’s 8-year-old sister.

According to a TMZ report, the parents of the children, Robert Eury and Joella Lee-Eury, have filed a federal lawsuit against the cantankerous Karen. The suit states that their children were at the pool as guests of their friends who do live on the property.

The parents also allege that Jennings told their son that he was “acting like a real ni**er”.

The parents say their kids were attempting to leave when Jennings approached their son and “poured soda over his head and struck him in the face multiple times all because him and his little sister was swimming in a pool at the property she manages.”

Jennings, 62, was arrested on Aug. 3 and charged with two counts of assault on a child under 12.

We sincerely hope that this woman loses her home and all worldly possessions in this lawsuit. She truly deserves any and all suffering that comes her way.