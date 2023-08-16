Bossip Video

Bear Grylls is having a tarantula dinner with a Tony and Grammy award-winning actor and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge premiered July 9 at 9/8c on National Geographic and it’s continuing to show the famed adventurer and survivalist pushing A-lister’s comfort levels.

A press release reports that Bear and his guests are venturing from the highest peaks of Scotland to unforgiving terrain in Wyoming for more ultimate, life-changing challenges and adventures.

In a sneak peek of the latest episode we see special guest Daveed Diggs being tested both physically and mentally. The rapper, writer and producer (The Little Mermaid, Blindspotting, Hamilton meets with Bear Grylls in the Great Basin desert and he’s taught to track, climb and eat whatever the desert provides.

On day two, Daveed must fly solo and put his skills to the test by using what he’s learned to find Bear and earn his extraction.

At one point in the episode, he and Bear sit down for a unique dinner of tarantulas and the actor doesn’t look too happy about what he’s about to bite into.

“My God,” he says while Bear compares the spiders to burned sausage.

Bear eats one and then Daveed begrudgingly follows suit before saying that that the arachnoids taste “truly awful.”

“It dirifts in and out of moments of like ‘ahhh, that’s okay’ to ‘ugh’…” starts Bear. “To truly awful,” says Daveed finishing his sentence. “It tasted like food that has been burnt, I’m happy for that,” he concludes to the camera.

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge’s “Daveed Diggs In The Great Basin Desert” episode premieres August 20 at 9/8c on National Geographic.