It’s Halle Bailey’s world, we’re just living in it

The Little Mermaid splashed its way to $117 million at the Memorial Day weekend box office with pure Disney magic that dazzled moviegoers of all ages while launching Halle Bailey into superstardom.

The globally anticipated film inspired countless viral moments featuring little Black girls stanning over Halle Bailey, dressing up as mermaids, celebrating their Ariel at themed parties, and collecting hot ticket merch that continues to sell out everywhere.

In Orlando, families were invited to an interactive “shell-ebration” with must-have toys, books, apparel, and other The Little Mermaid whoozits and whatsits.

A brand-new line of dolls inspired by the film and created by Mattel made quite a splash at the event with adorable little mermaid fans.

Other highlights included products created in collaboration with Black-owned and founded brands like Black Girl Sunscreen and Carol’s Daughter which celebrate the power of Black joy.

Black Girl Sunscreen is a 30 SPF lotion formulated for women of color to protect skin without leaving behind a white cast and Carol’s Daughter is a famed collection of natural hair products created to let your curls sing.

According to the official film synopsis, “The Little Mermaid is the reimagined story of beautiful and spirited young mermaid Ariel with a thirst for adventure who longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea–and while visiting the surface–falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel follows her heart and makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula which gives her a chance to experience life on land while ultimately placing her life (and her father’s crown) in jeopardy.”

What was your fave part of The Little Mermaid? Do you think Halle will be nominated for an Oscar (a la Jennifer Hudson in Dreamgirls)? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over The Little Mermaid on the flip.