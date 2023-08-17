Bossip Video

The Michael Oher drama is escalating very, very quickly.

All week long BOSSIP has been keeping you abreast of the volley of accusations that Oher and his “adopted family” the Tuohys have been lobbing back and forth and with the rising of a new day comes a new accusation.

According to PEOPLE, Tuohy’s attorney Martin Singer has issued a statement calling the lawsuit “ludicrous” while claiming that this isn’t the former Ravens baller’s first time at this rodeo show.

The statement also alleged that “Mr. Oher has actually attempted to run this play several times before,” but was “stopped” after the lawyers representing him “saw the evidence and learned the truth.”

Singer also alleges that prior to filing the court petition, Oher threatened the Tuohy’s saying that he would “plant a negative story about them in the press unless they paid him $15 million.”

“Anyone with a modicum of common sense can see that the outlandish claims made by Michael Oher about the Tuohy family are hurtful and absurd,” Singer continued in a statement. “The idea that the Tuohys have ever sought to profit off Mr. Oher is not only offensive, it is transparently ridiculous.”

This is some pretty nasty stuff and as outsiders, we have no idea who is telling the truth and who is telling a lie. Again, it’s not very difficult a world in which this white family sees an opportunity to make some bank off the back of a big Black baller who was having a rough patch of life. That said, it’s just as easy to see a scenario in which Oher feels like something is being hidden from him and he wants what is rightfully his.

The other part of this literal made-for-Hollywood drama is the backlash that Sandra Bullock has been getting on social media for performing an Oscar-winning portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy in the film The Blind Side. The actor who played Michael Oher in the film, Quinton Aaron, told TMZ that he’s angry about the comments that people have made about his acting partner.

“To make a statement like that doesn’t make any sense,” Aaron said. “Sandra Bullock didn’t have anything to do with the real story that we’re reading as of right now.”

Tuohys Agree To End 19-Year Conservatorship

Despite accusing Oher of a repeated shakedown, the Tuohys have agreed to end their conservatorship of the former NFL player.

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy will enter into a consent order to end the conservatorship, their lawyer Randall Fishman said at a news conference Wednesday per AP.

The Tuohys’ attorneys went on to allege that Oher was well aware he had not been adopted and said that he mentioned that the couple were his conservators three times in his 2011 book “I Beat The Odds: From Homeless, To The Blind Side.”

Attorney Steve Farese said Oher has become “more and more vocal and more and more threatening over the past decade or so, and this is devastating for the family.”

Where are you at with all this mess? Do you believe Oher? Do you believe the Tuohys?