Bossip Video

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s relationship drama continues with the new dad denying “false” reports that he “moved on.” Does that mean he wants to spin the block?

The young couple was initially a fan favorite. After the personal trainer reportedly mom-shamed the actress for wearing a see-through dress, the match made in heaven went t.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me,” Darius clarified on Twitter on Friday.

According to People, a source said he had “moved on.”

“So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false” he penned alongside the clip from “Forrest Gump” where Tom Hanks says, “And that’s all I have to say about that.”

Darius Jackson’s Rumored Breakup From Keke Palmer Follows A “Mom-Shaming” Social Media Blow-up

This statement follows allegations earlier this week that the pair’s two-year relationship officially ended.

Darius’ response to Keke’s sheer black dress revealing her thong-covered mommy booty was their first public sign of trouble.

The “Confessions” singer serenaded the 29-year-old while she danced and blushed like many of his other adoring fans.

Darius commented on the Twitter video of the moment, writing, “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom.”

The internet dragged him for the comment, but instead of apologizing as many expected, he doubled down.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote.

The Hustlers actress responded to her boyfriend’s shenanigans by later posting more pics of her in the super sexy look.

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late,” she captioned the flicks. “I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!”

Keke Palmer And Usher Throw Shade At Darius Jackson In New “Boyfriend” Music Video

Keeks and Usher recently co-starred in the music video for his new single, “Boyfriend,” which seemed to throw shade at Keke’s baby daddy. At the close of the video, the former child star says, “I am a mother after all,” before winking at the camera lens.

The 29-year-olds crossed paths at a Memorial Day party in 2021, although it wasn’t until the following March did Keke announce they were dating.

The Nope actress stays mum about her private life, but announced her first pregnancy with Jackson on “Saturday Night Live” in December 2022.

“There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” she said just before revealing her glowing baby bump.

Keke gave birth to their baby boy Leodis in February.

Darius has made it clear that he is still in the fight but has our girl Keke thrown in the towel?