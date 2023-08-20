The estate of late NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins has reached a “partial settlement” in a lawsuit related to his death amid claims that he was drugged, robbed and blackmailed before his death.
Last April, Haskins tragically passed away after he was struck by a dump truck while attempting to cross an interstate after his vehicle reportedly ran out of gas entering the highway.
Toxicology reports showed that he was legally drunk and allegedly had Ketamine in his system. Despite the circumstances, Dwayne Haskins’ widow Kalabrya Haskins filed a suit against three of the 14 people or entities on behalf of her late husband’s estate.
The Associated Press reports that the estate has reached a partial settlement with the driver, the owner and the broker of the dump truck that struck and killed Haskins. The estate alleged that the driver of the truck was speeding, driving carelessly and had a cargo load exceeding the legal weight limit.
The lawsuit also alleges the former Ohio State star was drugged and robbed by a man and three women in the hours before the accident.
USA Today reports that alleged acts happened at a Boca Raton, Florida, hotel, at an upscale golf driving range, a bar and a nightclub. The lawsuit alleges that the four individuals deliberately drugged Haskins “to blackmail and rob him” before the crash but no criminal charges have been filed against any of the parties and there is nothing yet filed in court substantiating any of the claims.
Even with this news, there are still 10 other defendants being sued by the estate and awaiting a trial date.
