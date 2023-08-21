Meek Mill is going viral for arguing with a sneaker reseller over pricing and the Internet is weighing in with opinions.
Over the weekend, the rapper popped up at Got Sole’s New York City event looking for some sneaker steals and he was recorded arguing that he should receive a discount. Meek argued that in exchange for the discount he would use his star power to promote the seller’s brand.
“I could buy these at the store right now for $300,” Meek Mill told the reseller. “That’s a bad move, that’s a bad sell. I’m going to buy it from you. I might come back and buy more. Now I’m going to the next table and might spend $5,000.”
According to Complex, Meek was interested in the limited edition Nike SB and Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” collab. The shoe was released in March and now goes for around $380 on StockX. Reportedly he purchased the sneakers and also copped the MSCHF Big Yellow Boots with a $75 discount.
Right now sneakers are still a hot commodity despite some of the prices being insane. If you buy locally the resellers are quoting astronomical prices and while StockX and Goat have deals, the fees will instantly make you question the purchase. The only real shot you have for decent prices is a sneaker event like SneakerCon or Got Sole.
Sneaker enthusiasts know that this isn’t about if Meek is right or wrong but rather about whether or not a Meek Mill shout-out is really worth it.
Social media is now debating the issue, you can see the reactions below.
