Bossip Video

Los Angeles Police recover over $7 million dollars worth of stolen Nike sneakers reportedly swiped from the Port of Los Angeles.

Sneaker Culture has evolved to the point sought-after sneakers are almost as valuable as gold. Some kids under 18 years old are raking in over $100k a year just flipping shoes part-time. When something reaches this level of hype it automatically brings crime with it. According to Sole Retriever, over $7M in Nike sneakers were stolen from multiple cargo containers near the Port of Los Angeles.

Surprisingly LAPD was able to recover the goods in a bizarre plot twist. Information received by the authorities led them to a warehouse in Torrance where the sneakers were just sitting. Another twist in the investigation is the fact LAPD hasn’t made any arrests. One would assume a warehouse that big has so many people involved that everyone playing dumb is a good way to escape jail.

Play

This is the second robbery of this kind for Nike after their Memphis storage containers were previously hit. In that case, most of the sneakers were sold to StockX before their release making the case easy to crack. Sneakers recovered in the LA bust included unreleased Drake and Nike Nocta Glides and Nike Panda Dunk Highs.