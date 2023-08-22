Bossip Video

The bacon-scented boys in blue are back on their bull$#!t.

You don’t have to make a police officer “fear for his life” to end up in the back of a police cruiser being hauled off to jail. Hell, you don’t even have to be an adult. According to Fox 13 Memphis, 10-year-old Quantavious Easton was arrested by police officers in Senatobia, Mississippi for public urination.

You read that correctly. A child, a fourth-grader, was forced to do a perp walk for peeing. We bet some little piggy felt real big and bad putting a young, Black, boy in the system.

The boy’s mother Latonya Eason said that she was in an attorney’s office seeking legal advice when she was approached by a cop saying he caught Quantavious urinating in the parking lot behind her car. She handled it like any embarrassed and upset parent would.

“I was like son, why did you do that? He said, ‘Mom, my sister said they don’t have a bathroom there,’ I was like you knew better, you should have come and asked me if they had a restroom. He was like you handled it like a mom. He can get back in the car,” said Eason.

Seemed simple enough. So simple, in fact, that the officer told her that the boy could get back in the car and wait for her. That’s when everything went to hell…

Several other officers pulled up to the scene and the lieutenant told Latonya Eason that the boy “had” to go to jail for his innocuous offense.

“No, him urinating in the parking lot was not right, but at the same time I handled it like a parent and for one officer to tell my baby to get back in the car it was okay and to have the other pull up and take him to jail. Like no,” Latonya said. “I’m just speechless right now. Why would you arrest a ten year old kid.”

Here’s how it all went down in Quantavious’ own words…

Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler called the officer’s decision an “error in judgment” and announced the termination of the unnamed officer responsible for the incident.

Under these circumstances, it was an error in judgement for us to transport the child to the police station since the mother was present at that time as a reasonable alternative. Mistakes like this are a reminder in this profession as to the continual need for training and refreshers on the various topics that we encounter each day,” the police chief said. “As a result of this investigation, one of the officers involved is no longer employed, and the others will be disciplined. We will also have mandatory Juvenile training department-wide, just as we do every year,” a statement from the police chief said.

Sorry, not sorry, this is exactly why people hate the police. “Errors in judgment” leave children traumatized and others dead. This type of egregious error should end with a full revocation of a police license.