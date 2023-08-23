Bossip Video

“Bad apples” weren’t “bad” just one time…

Earlier this year BOSSIP reported on the torture, sexual assault and shooting of two Black Mississippi men, Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker. The details of that case are beyond disgusting and all six of the officers involved, Brett McAlpin, Christian Dedmon, Hunter Elward, Jeffrey Middleton, Daniel Opdyke of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, and Joshua Hartfield, a Richland police officer, have subsequently pleaded guilty to a bevy of federal crimes including conspiracy against rights, obstructions of justice, deprivation of rights under color of law, discharge of a firearm under a crime of violence, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

NWA was always right.

According to the Daily Mail, one of those piggy pieces of s#!t, Hunter Elward, is now being accused of previously beating 29-year-old mentally ill Damien Cameron to death on July 26, 2021. Elward’s bacon-scented buddy, Deputy Luke Stickman, is also being accused of the same crime by Cameron’s family. A neighbor called 911 with claims that Cameron was vandalizing a house. When Elward arrived on the scene, he allegedly chased Cameron, threatened to use his taser, punched him in the face, and put his knee on Cameron’s neck for roughly 20 minutes. Cameron’s official cause of death was “undetermined.”

At the time, a grand jury chose not to indict Elward but after Cameron’s family watched him plead guilty to torturing Jenkins and Parker, they have renewed energy to file a civil lawsuit against both men.

Our eyes will be fixed on this case as we also watch how things shake out for the former officers in the Jenkins and Parker abuse case.