Tasha K filing for bankruptcy could prevent Cardi B from collecting the millions of dollars she won from the YouTuber in a lawsuit.

The disgraced YouTuber has proposed a $220,000 payment to satisfy her debt to the rapper after filing for bankruptcy, according to court documents obtained by AllHipHop.

“It is the purpose of this Chapter 11 to propose a feasible plan that will pay the Cardi B judgment, to the best of Debtor’s ability, consistent with the limited net income available to fund a plan, which Debtor projects to be a monthly amount of $6,500.00,” Tasha K’s attorney wrote.

In 2022, a jury awarded nearly $4 million to Cardi B in her lawsuit against the YouTuber, who she sued for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. After her loss, Tasha K repeatedly claimed that she couldn’t pay the debt, and after losing an appeal, she filed for bankruptcy.

In her bankruptcy plan, the vlogger offered to pay $220,239.20 to Cardi B, making payments to the rapper over 20 quarters. She proposed to start with quarterly payments of $4,500, totaling $18,000 over the first four quarters. The payments would increase to $12,000 over the next 12 quarters for a total of $144,000. The amount would finally jump to $15,000 per quarter — a $60,000 total for the last four quarters.

Cardi B has not yet responded to Tasha’s proposed plan, though she previously filed a complaint after the YouTuber filed for bankruptcy, hoping to still collect her $3.9 million debt.