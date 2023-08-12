Bossip Video

Cardi B wants her money from Tasha K, and she wants it now, despite the broke blogger filing for bankruptcy!

Cardi B and her team have taken matters back to court and are demanding the 7-figure debt that blogger Tasha K owes her not be discharged as part of her Chapter 11, according to Radar Online.

Just recently, the “WAP” rapper filed suit as part of Tasha’s bankruptcy.

As BOSSIP previously reported, this messy and long lawsuit dates back to 2019. Cardi was victorious and won a 7-figure sum lawsuit against the spicy YouTuber. Cardi claimed Tahsa fabricated harmful lies about her online and tried to harm her reputation with a “malicious campaign.”

Tasha made serious claims that Cardi denied, including that the rapper was a “prostitute,” contracted multiple STIs, “f–ked herself with beer bottles on f—king stripper stages,” and that her daughter Kulture may have been born with “intellectual disabilities” due to Cardi allegedly using drugs during her pregnancy.

Cardi’s lawyers gave warnings and extended deadlines for the Atlanta blogger to remove her inflammatory videos, but she didn’t comply.

After a couple of months of Cardi collecting several thousand owed to Tasha, she eventually filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This filing gave Tasha a slight break during June while the court sorted out Tasha K’s finances.

In court, Tasha listed $50k-$100k in assets with liabilities between $1 million and $10 million. Her assets include a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, $2750 worth of furniture, $500 worth of electronics, $2,500 worth of clothes, including 2 Louis Vuitton purses, and a Coach person.

Cardi Continues Collecting Her Coins In Court And Reminding Tasha K Shutting Up Is Free

That break didn’t last for long. The Grammy award-winning rapper demanded Tasha appear for an examination of her financial records.

In the newly filed lawsuit, Cardi reportedly asked the court not to allow Tasha to wipe her debt clean in the bankruptcy. She argued, “Defendant was given multiple opportunities to retract the false and defamatory statements and videos, but Defendant steadfastly refused to do so.”

According to the Federal Rules of Bankruptcy Procedure, a creditor cannot have a debt discharged if the debt was related to a “willful and malicious injury.”

Tasha K and team have yet to speak on this matter. A judge hasn’t decided on Cardi’s request.

You would think Tasha K would tread lightly when it comes to speaking on celebrities and their family after this long battle with Cardi B. However, the blogger continues to push boundaries and most recently tweeted a message to Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy.

She captioned her post on Instagram, “😌🥂 Don’t make me request for refund now girlie!!!”

Fans apart of the Beehive took to her comments and weighed in on the messy tweet.

One user wrote, “For you and your daughter’s safety you shouldn’t even announce you’re going…especially, when she only has one show here 🙃.” Another commented and said, “Why are we constantly critiquing an 11-year-olds dance moves! She’s on for a few minutes of her mothers set…let that shit go!!!” “Clout off of an 11 yr old.. Times really tough,” one reply added.

Whew, Tasha K might want to wrap it up because we all know the Beehive does not play!

Cardi B said it plain and clear in her recent single with hubby Offset, “Jealously,” that “Girl, nobody listen to you ‘less you talking ’bout me. It’s always a bird tryna tweet shit. A b***h say my name, then she number one trendin. I did you a service, b***h.”