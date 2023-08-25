Bossip Video

Comedian Kevin Hart is in a wheelchair after tearing multiple muscles during his foot race with NFL Player Stevan Ridley.

For reasons only Kevin Hart can explain he gathered the courage to challenge NFL running back Stevan Ridley to a footrace. Ridley is never one to back down from the smoke so the race went down and Hart put up a solid effort but a costly one as well. Wednesday Hart went on Instagram to reveal the aftermath of the race and the damage he brought upon himself.

“I can’t walk … sit my a** down,’ the Die Hart star said. ‘I blew all my s*** – tore my lower abdomen and my abductors are torn. I don’t even know what that is, but I tore them.’

The biggest shock wasn’t Hart confessing he tore multiple muscles in the race but he’ll be in a wheelchair for the foreseeable future. On Instagram, he confessed father time played a role in the injuries just as much as his ego.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the age of 40 is real,” Hart explained. “To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above, it’s not a game – respect that age.” pleaded the comedian.”Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it – I was just forced to respect it.” “People, don’t do this s—. Not at the age 40 and up. That’s what my stupid a** in this situation, look at this, you know how long it take me to get the f— out the car? I’m a mess,” the 44-year-old said Thursday in an Instagram video. “Guys, it’s bad. It’s f—ing bad. My d*ck look like a thumb, everything’s swollen, balls done got big as hell, s— went here, balls look like my fists, can’t move my god damned legs,” he continued. “All from, ‘Your mark, get set, go.’ Never again.” said the injured comedian.

Hart simply admitted the real reason for this predicament is because he “tried to jump out there and do some young stuff”.

“What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing, why did I even race? Stupidest s*** ever … got to be the stupidest man alive. It is what it is man, this is life.”

Ridley is 36 years old, 6 years younger than Hart but he is built Ford Tough after 8 seasons in the NFL. This all started over an argument about who is faster which led to Kevin calling out the pro baller.

“Those who know me know I’m pretty fast,” Hart said.”Kevin, ain’t no way you’re going to beat me.” responded Ridley.

Additionally, the comedian is lucky to even be able to run for any distance after his 2019 car accident. In the wreck, Kevin suffered three separate spinal fractures with 2 in the thoracic section of his spine and 1 in his lumbar. Hopefully after this latest debacle Kevin will sit down somewhere and enjoy his vegan food.