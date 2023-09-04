Bossip Video

With 2023 being the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop it’s only right we highlight a few Instagram accounts fully dedicated to showcasing the art 24/7.

Without question, the genre influences everything across every culture, and it’s only right that flowers are given year-round. Not only that but when this year is over, there are people, places, and organizations who will celebrate every single day. With that in mind, we figured we’d highlight social media accounts you can follow that give an online history of the culture and drop gems that improve your scrolling experience. There are Instagram pages that highlight the genre in general and some that focus on individual artists or groups.

Hip-Hop Focused Pages You Should Follow For The 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop

Strapped Archives

This page will go deep into archives and find photos so rare you’d think social media has been around this entire time. Strapped Archives is a must-follow.

ValTown

ValTown gives you the rundown of those street entrepreneurs who helped finance the careers of your favorite artists. You’ll be surprised who knows who and the impact they had on music using profits from their illegal trades.

AintNoJigga

If you’ve ever seen this page then you know there is a deep debate alleging that @AintNoJigga is Jay-Z’s burner account. The post has too many previously unknown details sprinkled in that it actually would make sense.

On This Date In Hip-Hop

This page does exactly what it says; revisits historical moments in Hip-Hop on the daily.

Meccapolis

From the beginning to the present day, Meccaoplis covers it all. The brand is still growing so get in and follow the page while it’s early.

Andrew Barber / FakeShoreDrive

Andrew Barber covers all of Hip-Hop but his specialty is giving the 411 on the rise of the Chicago music scene. From Kanye West to Chief Keef and Chance the Rapper, he’s got you covered.

Kevin Wong

Kevin Wong will always be on the scene especially if it’s the West Coast. If it’s going down, he’ll make sure to get the pictures.

Lenny S. aka Kodak Lens

If you wanna keep up with the RocBoys, namely Jay Z, there’s only one place to turn and that’s Lenny S.

