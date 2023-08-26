Bossip Video

After just two months of allegedly dating, confusingly coupled Kelis and Bill Murray are breaking up.

An insider close to the couple reported that Kelis was allegedly the one to call things off. While they’re no longer together, the source told Page Six, “The two are still very fond of each other, but things just ran their course.”

“They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways. They hope to remain friends but also plan to get on with their lives.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, the two started dating back in June and met up a few times in the States, as well as in London.

“They’ve clearly hit it off,’ the insider continued. “They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla [in South London].”

When news broke about the pair dating, social media went into a frenzy! Fans took to X to process the idea of the two being together.

It was also said that at the time, the pair connected over their “shared relatively recent bereavements.”

Reps for both Murray and Kelis have yet to respond to the news.

Whether the two have separated or not, we wish them both success moving forward.