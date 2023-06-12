Kelis is finally addressing the rumors surrounding her love life, setting the record straight about her relationship with Bill Murray…sort of.

After the singer posted a couple of provocative bikini pictures to Instagram, she was hit by clueless commenters accusing her of riding the wave of Bill’s fame and fortune.

“Bill got you out by riding his wave lol media is destroying y’all,” one commenter wrote.

In response, Kelis didn’t exactly deny her rumored relationship to the Ghostbusters actor, but she did make sure to let the fan know that both her and Murray are doing just fine.

“Lol yeah maybe for now everyone’s dumb and will believe anything but the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy,” the “Milkshake” singer replied. “So who’s really laughing now that’s funny.”

Another follower wanted to know how Murray was handling all of Kelis’ curves after seeing her flaunt her bikini body, writing, “Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?”

“Lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all,” she responded.

These persistent comments come following recent reports that Kelis, 43, and Bill Murray, 72, have been “getting close for a while.”

Last weekend, the actor was seen watching a number of his rumored girlfriend’s most recent concerts, according to The U.S. Sun. The publication also revealed that a friend of the couple said they “met up in the States before, which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here.”

“They’ve clearly hit it off,’ the insider continued. “They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla [in South London].”

Kelis and Murray have reportedly been growing closer following the passing of the singer’s husband, Mike Mora, last year from stomach cancer. The pair is said to have connected over their “shared relatively recent bereavements.”