A month after Bronny James was rushed to the hospital for a cardiac arrest during basketball practice, doctors have finally identified the cause of Bronny’s cardiac arrest.

According to TMZ, doctors are saying they’ve discovered a congenital heart defect that CAN be treated after extensive testing. As for the James family, they are in better spirits and hope he can continue his basketball career.

Bronny had access to consultations with some of the top heart doctors around the country. Advice from the experts provided meaningful feedback to help him and his family move forward.

“It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated,” a statement released by the family said.

After Bronny’s health scare and discharge from the ICU, his extensive medical treatment continued. He spent the following weeks getting evaluated at the Mayo Clinic and other medical institutions.

Since his release from the hospital, Bronny has spent quality time with family, attended Drake concerts with friends, and kicked it at LA Dodgers games.

While Bronny may not be 100 percent yet, his family is still optimistic about his basketball career and getting back on the court.

“We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

We’re wishing Bronny James a full recovery and, hopefully, a return to the basketball court.