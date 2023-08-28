Simone Biles is breaking records once again.
The 26-year-old won a record eighth national all-around title on Sunday at the US Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California. She also became the oldest woman to ever win the championships when she finished 3.9 points ahead of Shilese Jones, the all-around silver medalist at the 2022 US and world championships.
This latest title for Biles breaks the record she previously shared with Alfred Jochim, who won his seventh all-around gold medal 90 years ago in 1933.
“I think it feels really special,” she told NBC on the championships broadcast, per CNN. “I’ve been doing it for so long, I feel like I don’t think about numbers, I think about my performance. And I think, overall, I hit eight for eight (routines). … I guess it’s a lucky number this year.”
Despite a long absence from major competition, CNN reported that Biles looked confident in her performances as she dominated the field on Friday and Sunday. The four-time Olympic gold medalist locked up the all-around crown with a 15.400 in her floor exercise.
As for whether or not she will compete in next year’s Olympics, Biles wouldn’t tell, adds CNN.
“I like to keep (my goals) personal just so that I know what I am aiming for,” she revealed on the broadcast. “I’m trying to move a little bit differently this year than I have in the past. So I think it’s working so far, so I’m gonna keep it a little bit secretive.”
