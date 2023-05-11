Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ second wedding day digs did not disappoint.
The gold medalist and football star’s over-the-top wedding day wardrobe in Cabo should silence the critics who shamed the Olympian for wearing affordable fashion during her first ceremony.
For her original courthouse ceremony, Simone wore Amazon shoes and a $120 dress, but her second wedding in Cabo called for FOUR gowns. and custom-made Nike Air Force One Lows that she and her Houston Texan hubby wore.
Although all of the bride’s dresses were stunning, her Galia Lahav dress stole the show.
The petite beauty told Vogue,
“When I started dress shopping, I was like if I get married it has to be a Galia Lahav. And so once I looked at the dresses I was like this is definitely my style.”
Despite the fact the record-breaking gymnast was in love with Galia Lahav’s designs, she was fearful her small frame would be swallowed up in the garments.
“I was nervous about having a ball gown because I’m so petite—but it works perfect,” she shared. “The leg slit was very crucial. It was to add, in my head, more length to my body. I think this is exactly how brides are supposed to feel–luxurious, beautiful, kind of on top of the world.”
During the ceremony, Jonathan waited for his acrobatic boo at the altar while wearing a classic tan-colored suit and bowtie.
The decorated gymnast and her fine footballer enlisted Leila Bensargin, the owner of the online shoe customization shop Lei Lab Crystals, to bling out their kicks. The designer told PEOPLE the 26-year-old had a clear vision as she wanted the sneakers to match her gold-and-champagne wedding color palette and crystal lettering to highlight their wedding date. The designer placed gold crystals along the seam lines of the white shoe and used pearls to accent the swoosh motif.
“Simone requested incorporating pearls into our initial gold Swarovski crystal design. So, I mocked up a gold and pearl Nike swoosh and we fell in LOVE with how the two complimented one another,” Bensarghin says.
Most recently, the gold medalist shared a video from her Cabo wedding on Instagram captioning the clip, “A look into our most special day 🤍 I love being able to relive this day over & over.”
Surely Simone giggled at the talk about her less expensive attire for her first ceremony because she knew she was bringing the heat in Cabo.
