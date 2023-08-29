Bossip Video

Monay might not have won season two of ABC’s Claim To Fame, but JB Smoove’s daughter won over fans with her excellent gameplay.

As previously reported, Nick Cannon’s brother Gabriel Cannon, won the $100K prize after initially fooling his castmates into thinking he was related to an athlete. Before he came out victorious, however, his ally Monay was a fellow frontrunner with her chess-like strategy to the game.

Up until Monday’s finale Monay’s celebrity relative was a huge mystery, but in the final face-off, her friend correctly guessed that she was the daughter of the Curb Your Enthusiasm comic.

Below Monay, whose real name is actually Jerrica Brooks, tells BOSSIP about her Claim To Fame strategy and her famed father’s reaction to her time on TV.

You played an excellent game on Claim To Fame and almost beat Gabriel to win. How do you feel about your time in the house?

Thank you so much!! I had an amazing time and walked away with some amazing friendships and connections!

Going into the house did you have any doubts that you would be able to keep your relative a secret?

I felt a bit nervous because, as viewers might have noticed this season, I’m not the best at lying. However, I believe I managed to do a good job at hiding my relatives identity!

You’re very crafty and did an excellent job throwing Karsyn and Chris off of Gabriel’s trail, do you have any regrets about fooling them?

No regrets at all! Gabriel and I had a great partnership. He helped me throughout the game. So I felt it was only right to return the favor!

Whose celebrity relative reveal surprised you the most?

Definitely Olivia! They did an amazing job keeping their celebrity relative a secret!

What went through your mind when you figured out that Gabriel lied the ENTIRE game about being related to a football player?

I was really surprised! It was pretty crazy because I couldn’t believe I didn’t realize who his celebrity relative was earlier in the game! Nonetheless, he pulled off an incredible strategy, and I definitely gave him the credit he deserved!

What went through your mind when you figured out that Chris’ dad was Donny Osmund via that lunchbox clue?

I felt SO accomplished once I realized it was Donny and Marie on the Lunchbox. I also couldn’t believe I didn’t realize it earlier in the game, Chris looks just like him!!

When the eliminated contestants came back, who were you most excited to see?

Of course, I was excited to see everyone but I was most excited to see Shayne and JR, I was really close to them in the house!

What was your dad’s reaction when you told him you would be on Claim To Fame and what are his thoughts on your time on the show?