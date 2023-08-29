Bossip Video

Lupita Nyong’o is remembering the late Chadwick Boseman on the third anniversary of his passing and sharing that his death is still “hard to understand.”

Monday marked three years since we lost the beloved actor to a private battle with colon cancer and now his Black Panther costar is remembering him in a heartfelt message alongside an unreleased photo.

“Three years ago today, I experienced a singular pain at the news of Chadwick Boseman’s death,” wrote Lupita Nyong’o on Instagram.

Nyong’o added that “the confusion” over Boseman’s death “was so profound that it took months to trust the feeling of joy again.”

“This is a photo I took on film at the airport as we arrived in South Korea in 2018,” continued the Oscar winner. “We had just learned to do the baby heart with our fingers. Here Chadwick was adding his suave flare. We spent a glorious 72 hours there, and the memory fills me with so much joy.” “Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept,” she added. “But the love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence. Chadwick may no longer be in our photos, but he will always be in our hearts.”

Nyong’o’s heartfelt Instagram message garnered more emotional tributes from Instagram users expressing how his death impacted them. The star’s unexpected death came at a time when the world was already hurting from the pandemic. And while the world was suffering, he was too as he privately battled cancer even while still filming projects.

Even though Chadwick Boseman is no longer with us, his legacy lives on forever.