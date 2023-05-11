Lupita Nyong’o recently stepped out looking stunning with a freshly shaved head, reminiscent of the Dora Milaje — the fictional all-female military group in the Black Panther films.
The actress sauntered down the streets of East Village, NYC on Wednesday all bald and all beautiful while rocking an outfit that included a light denim jacket over a ribbed, lime green top that revealed her ripped midriff. Her melanin popped richly against the vivid color.
The Wakanda Forever star has been rocking a low cut for a while as she took to Instagram in January to reveal that she was snipping off her sisterlocks, but this marks the debut of her beautiful baldie.
At that point, Lupita was rocking a TWA (teeny weeny afro) throughout the month and posted a pic proudly posing with her new boo, Selema Masekela at an African Fashion show.
The beauty didn’t reveal that she went fully bald until Wednesday when she posted a selfie showcasing her hairless head.
“Happy without hair!” she captioned the pic.
Gorgeous!
Lupita’s new look has been garnering praise from celebs like Towanda Braxton who commented, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #beautiful @lupitanyongo Welcome to the ‘Clean’ look! ❤️” and Black Panther’s Oscar-winning costume director Ruth E. Carter who flooded the actress’s comments with heart-eye emojis.
Lupita has always been edgy when it came to her hair looks, especially on the red carpet as she incorporated current trends with her Kenyan culture. She wore a traditional style to the first premier of the Black Panther — a ponytail in the top center of her head that stood straight up to the heavens with the help of locs wrapped around the exterior.
In 2014, People magazine named her “The World’s Most Beautiful Person” and she said she “never dreamed” she would be recognized for her beauty as she struggled to embrace her dark complexion since childhood.
You can likely catch Lupita’s next eye-catching ‘do when she hits the red carpet in the spinoff A Quiet Place: Day One, set to be released March 8, 2024.
-
#FlexExcellence: The Most Extravagant Prom Flexes Of 2023
-
Da Brat & Jesseca 'Judy' Dupart Detail Choosing A Vanilla King Sperm Donor; The Only Black Option 'Looked Like Jiminy Cricket'
-
Comfortable In Her Skin: Kyla Pratt Gets Criticized By Poor Unfortunate Souls Over Casual Outfit At ’The Little Mermaid’ World Premiere
-
'BMF' Bummer: Messiest Reactions To Lil Meech’s Alleged Sex Tape With Celina Powell Leaking Online
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Picture Perfect Poster Girl: Taylour Paige Stars As "Boogie's" Leading Lady
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Michael Jackson's Mother Katherine Jackson Battles With Pop Star's Estate Over Secret Deal
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.