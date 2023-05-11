Bossip Video

Lupita Nyong’o recently stepped out looking stunning with a freshly shaved head, reminiscent of the Dora Milaje — the fictional all-female military group in the Black Panther films.

The actress sauntered down the streets of East Village, NYC on Wednesday all bald and all beautiful while rocking an outfit that included a light denim jacket over a ribbed, lime green top that revealed her ripped midriff. Her melanin popped richly against the vivid color.

The Wakanda Forever star has been rocking a low cut for a while as she took to Instagram in January to reveal that she was snipping off her sisterlocks, but this marks the debut of her beautiful baldie.

At the top of the year, Lupita and a friend used the audio from a Waiting to Exhale scene where Angela Bassett ( Savannah) asked Loretta Devine (Gloria) to cut off her bra strap length hair. The actress’s fans and friends loved the recreation of the memorable scene, although Lupita did not reveal the final look. Grownish star, Yara Shahidi commented, “I need this to be submitted to all of the award shows.” However, on April 16, Lupita finally made a post of her new cut after posting a teasers throughout the months. In the reveal video, Boy II Men’s “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday” played in the background as she said, “It’s time to let you go. It’s sad. It’s oh so sad. You’ve been so good to me.” The NAACP award winner professed, “I’m gonna miss you” and repeatedly smooched her hand then touched her hair to literally kiss her lovely locks goodbye. She captioned the clip, “I chopped off my sisterlocks! Here’s how I said goodbye. #sisterlocks #shorthair #newhaircut”

At that point, Lupita was rocking a TWA (teeny weeny afro) throughout the month and posted a pic proudly posing with her new boo, Selema Masekela at an African Fashion show.

The beauty didn’t reveal that she went fully bald until Wednesday when she posted a selfie showcasing her hairless head.

“Happy without hair!” she captioned the pic.

Gorgeous!

Lupita’s new look has been garnering praise from celebs like Towanda Braxton who commented, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #beautiful @lupitanyongo Welcome to the ‘Clean’ look! ❤️” and Black Panther’s Oscar-winning costume director Ruth E. Carter who flooded the actress’s comments with heart-eye emojis.

Lupita has always been edgy when it came to her hair looks, especially on the red carpet as she incorporated current trends with her Kenyan culture. She wore a traditional style to the first premier of the Black Panther — a ponytail in the top center of her head that stood straight up to the heavens with the help of locs wrapped around the exterior.

In 2014, People magazine named her “The World’s Most Beautiful Person” and she said she “never dreamed” she would be recognized for her beauty as she struggled to embrace her dark complexion since childhood.

You can likely catch Lupita’s next eye-catching ‘do when she hits the red carpet in the spinoff A Quiet Place: Day One, set to be released March 8, 2024.