The mother of Tristan Thompson’s eldest child, 6-year-old Prince, wants to make sure her child support payments are secure–no matter what the NBA player’s paychecks look like.

The baller’s first baby mama, Jordan Craig, has been receiving monthly child support payments in the amount of $40,000 to raise their son. Now, according to reports from Daily Mail, Craig wants to make sure that this agreement is solid.

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, the Instagram model and influencer filed an “abstract of judgment” in Los Angeles. This document is used to create a public record in the event that the debt is not honored, even though there has been no indication that Craig has not been receiving her monthly child support payments from the father of four.

The former couple’s original payment agreement was filed back in 2019, when the athlete was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers and earning an annual salary of $17.7 million. The NBA player has gotten swapped around by several different teams since then, seeing his annual salary drop to $9.2 million along with welcoming two children with Khloé Kardashian and one with Maralee Nichols.

Jordan and Tristan’s relationship kicked off in 2014, but after two years of dating, Thompson allegedly began his relationship with Kardashian while Craig was pregnant with their son, Prince. Now, the baller is a father to 5-year-old daughter True and 1-year-old son Tatum with Khloé, and 1-year-old son Theo with Maralee.

According to Daily Mail, Thompson was reportedly paying an estimated $120,000 in monthly child support for all three women. Following the duration of his paternity battle against Nichols in 2022, Tristan agreed to pay $9,500 a month in child support and Maralee was granted sole custody of Theo.

This past NBA season, Thompson signed on with the Los Angeles Lakers at the end of the year and appeared in six playoff games. He is currently a free agent.