Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby boy Tatum is already 1 year old, and she celebrated with an adorable out-of-this-world birthday bash.

The reality star shared an inside look at all the details of her “little hunk’s” space-themed party. The decked-out details included blue and white balloon walls, astronaut and rocket cutouts, and tiny helmets, according to PEOPLE.

“Prepare for takeoff, how cute,” Khloé wrote on an Instagram Stories post of the decorations. “There are little space helmets that the kids can take home,” she explained in the series of videos featuring Elton John’s “Rocket Man.”

In another clip, Khloé showed off her chef and a variety of potato snacks in the making. “And look who’s here, Miss Chef K, whipping it up. Let’s see…a little bit of everything,” she said.

Khloe Kardashian birthday decorations for her 1st son is super special 💙! Tatum does sound outer space. the details ✨️ were outlandish 😉 but this birthday party was wonderful. – @khloekardashian pic.twitter.com/hVeUSmSDum — 💗 (@venusvixen999) July 28, 2023

Soft-serve ice cream, star-shaped chips, astronaut sandwiches, and moon-shaped biscuits filled out the rest of the menu. The three-tier birthday cake continued the theme with a rocket and astronaut on top among a moon and stars.

Happy, happy birthday to my grandson Tatum, our beautiful little love bug, whose smile lights up a room! Thank you for bringing even more love into our hearts, and for your precious personality and your sweet, sweet, happy spirit every single day. You are such a blessing and I… pic.twitter.com/GzPi4zOOf2 — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) July 29, 2023

For kiddie activities, Khloé showed big sister True, 5, at the slime station with her cousin, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream, 6. Astronaut drawings filled the coloring station. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 4-year-old son Psalm was busy “making a little play dough space discovery.”

As the Kardashian clan celebrated the special occasion, the blended family festivities made fans wonder about Tristan’s other baby boy.

Yall think Khloe would let Tristan’s son Theo come over? — Big Dom not the Little One (@iAm_DomiB) July 29, 2023

