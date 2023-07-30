Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby boy Tatum is already 1 year old, and she celebrated with an adorable out-of-this-world birthday bash.
The reality star shared an inside look at all the details of her “little hunk’s” space-themed party. The decked-out details included blue and white balloon walls, astronaut and rocket cutouts, and tiny helmets, according to PEOPLE.
“Prepare for takeoff, how cute,” Khloé wrote on an Instagram Stories post of the decorations. “There are little space helmets that the kids can take home,” she explained in the series of videos featuring Elton John’s “Rocket Man.”
Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Son Tatum's 1st Birthday With Adorable Space-Themed Party https://t.co/AGXXTLRkGl
— People (@people) July 29, 2023
In another clip, Khloé showed off her chef and a variety of potato snacks in the making. “And look who’s here, Miss Chef K, whipping it up. Let’s see…a little bit of everything,” she said.
Khloe Kardashian birthday decorations for her 1st son is super special 💙! Tatum does sound outer space. the details ✨️ were outlandish 😉 but this birthday party was wonderful.
– @khloekardashian pic.twitter.com/hVeUSmSDum
— 💗 (@venusvixen999) July 28, 2023
Soft-serve ice cream, star-shaped chips, astronaut sandwiches, and moon-shaped biscuits filled out the rest of the menu. The three-tier birthday cake continued the theme with a rocket and astronaut on top among a moon and stars.
Happy, happy birthday to my grandson Tatum, our beautiful little love bug, whose smile lights up a room! Thank you for bringing even more love into our hearts, and for your precious personality and your sweet, sweet, happy spirit every single day. You are such a blessing and I… pic.twitter.com/GzPi4zOOf2
— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) July 29, 2023
For kiddie activities, Khloé showed big sister True, 5, at the slime station with her cousin, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream, 6. Astronaut drawings filled the coloring station. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 4-year-old son Psalm was busy “making a little play dough space discovery.”
As the Kardashian clan celebrated the special occasion, the blended family festivities made fans wonder about Tristan’s other baby boy.
Yall think Khloe would let Tristan’s son Theo come over?
— Big Dom not the Little One (@iAm_DomiB) July 29, 2023
Check out fans dragging Tristan Thompson for celebrating Tatum but not his son Theo after the flip.
Social Media Dragged Tristan Thompson For Favoring Tatum Over His Son Theo
The Lakers star and baby Tatum both rocked sunglasses in the pictures he posted to Instagram.
Tatum!!
Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God’s messages. You are the reason that I began my story,” Tristan wrote on Friday.
“The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum your sweet soul reminds me of God’s grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!”
As sweet as the father-son moment was, it didn’t last long in the comments. Several people dragged Tristan for not showing the same love to Tatum’s half-brother.
“Lol. Is your other kid you had at the same time gonna receive this public display of appreciation guy?” someone asked about Tristan’s other baby boy Theo with Maralee Nichols.
The Kardashians don’t get that the public’s issue with Tristan is not just that how he dogged women,but that he left Theo fatherless because the affair hurt Khloe’s https://t.co/eD6ze0HVAm can’t PR us into forgetting that part.He abandoned a black male child.#kardashians
— I_AM_MizzPerfect (@MizPurrfect) July 27, 2023
The fitness model gave birth to Theo seven months before Tristan and Khloé welcomed Tatum by surrogate.
“You should love and praise ALL your children equally. That’s what real dads do,” one comment said.
“How about your other future king? Didn’t make the cut?” a commenter wondered about the caption.
“Wait don’t he have another baby same age lol ?” another asked.
tristan thompson posting a hbd tribute to tatum but not theo just don’t sit right with me
— Beck🤍 (@cheesinlilbaby) July 30, 2023
Whew, Khloé may have forgiven the NBA star, but social media is always on his neck! Tristan is a proud dad about his other kids, frequently posting pictures of them and having quality time together. However, social media users clocked that Theo remains M.I.A. on the 32-year-old’s social media.
Khloe also wrote a heartfelt tribute for Tatum’s birthday with a series of adorable baby pictures.
“God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son,” the Good American founder said.
“I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room,” she continued.
Khloé saying they remind her so much of her and Rob 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/NWqA2JOqc5
— Nojo Liz (@lizpkardash) July 28, 2023
After Khloé kept his cuteness under wraps for months, social media users couldn’t help but point out the Kardashian genes working overtime.
Khloe looks exactly like rob https://t.co/iA7BeHMwrc pic.twitter.com/V6ACJZNxsq
— Deborah (@pey_anca) July 29, 2023
Is little Tatum already twinning with his mom, Rob Jr., and Rob Sr.?
Khloe Kardashians baby boy looks so much like Rob Kardashian Sr and Jr 😍 He’s so cute pic.twitter.com/7aq6PYqPJS
— ArrozConPollo ✈️ (@KiannaBanana) July 28, 2023
Do you think Tristan Thompson deserved the dragging for featuring Tatum but not Theo?
