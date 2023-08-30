Bossip Video

Some fans are concerned about Brittany Renner following a recent podcast appearance, but the influencer and model doesn’t seem too worried.

Earlier this week, a clip of Renner went viral on X–the social media platform previously known as Twitter–when she gave Charleston White a lap dance during an episode of his podcast, The Danza Project.

While that portion of the interview was strange enough on its own, that clip got people to watch the full podcast episode, which delivered some even more concerning moments.

One of those instances came when Brittany was asked about the father of her child, Charlotte Hornets player PJ Washington. The baller was recently in the news for signing a new $48 million new contract with the North Carolina-based basketball team after months of negotiation in free agency.

Renner began the conversation by giving Washington credit for the contract he received, insisting that she wants him to win. But, soon thereafter, she transitioned into a rant about the difficulties she had giving birth to their child and how much she loves the NBA star.

“I had a second degree tear. That means they sewed me up. Right. You know what that means? That means I love that motherf***er,” she said on the podcast. “My p***y was f***ing split open for him. You understand that?” Brittany continued: “Let me tell you something. 50 pounds. Do you hear what I’m saying? I gained 50 pounds. Charleston, 50 pounds.”

On the same podcast, Brittany also got into an altercation with former boxing heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs.

Following her heated rant about childbirth, she got upset with the podcast hosts for their insensitivity, launching a water bottle at someone off-camera while yelling, “shut the f**k up.”

Instead of her intended target, she hit Briggs, which she apologized for after being confronted.

Briggs urged Renner to calm down, to which she didn’t take too kindly to, yelling: “Hey, listen, I hear you! But, listen, you’re protecting him, so it is what it is.”

Thats when the former professional boxer called her out, saying she is disrespectful and accusing Renner of being drunk.

“You disrespectful lady, throwing a water of bottle,” he said off-camera. “I don’t hit women.” He went on to call Brittany a “drunk b***h” when she pressed Briggs to “back her on her s**t.” “I ain’t no f**king security b***h,” Briggs responded.

While this interaction concerned a lot of fans, Renner doesn’t seem to be concerned with the public perception of her actions. behavior.

In response to all of the chatter surrounding the podcast, she took to X to comment on the situation, simply writing, “I’m wild lol.”