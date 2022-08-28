Bossip Video

A podcast, Brittany Renner, and the child support topic… a perfect trifecta for Internet arguments!

The influencer is back on the podcast circuit to address rumors about her baller baby daddy PJ Washington. In May of 2021, Brittany gave birth to their son and since the couple’s breakup last summer, golddigger accusations about Brittany have swirled from people certain that she “targeted” the 24-year-old Pelicans player for his money.

Now the Instagram model is setting the record straight about her relationship with PJ and what he really pays in child support on the Tonight’s Conversation podcast.

PJ Washington Previously Shut Down $200K Child Support Payment Claims, Renner Reveals REAL Amount

Both exes previously clapped back at claims that Brittany trapped and allegedly groomed PJ, who is seven years her junior. The Hornets star also immediately shut down claims that Brittany gets $20,000 monthly child support payments. “Stop the cap,” PJ warned about the runaway rumors.

Now in Brittany Renner’s latest interview, the hosts of Tonight’s Conversation asked whether most women can live off of child support. According to the influencer who previously opened up about struggling financially despite public perceptions, that’s impossible, at least for her.

Renner revealed that Washington only pays $2,500 per month in child support and that’s hardly enough money to “get rich”, especially with a baby in this economy.

“A lot of people think I’m getting X amount in child support and I don’t have to work and I don’t have to do all this stuff. But it’s like, I very much provide for my child. I’m here right now, my mom is watching my son and I’m here like, doing the damn thing. I’m doing my best,” Renner said.

“A lot of people judge that, but it’s like, when you have to—you can’t rely on your child’s father to provide for you, so you have to make a way, you know? So, it’s like, I’ve never been about money, it’s never been about that, but it’s like, especially me not getting $200,000. People always say that,” she continued.

Other previews of Brittiany’s appearance feature the tried, true, and often trifling debates about “body counts”, whether women get more emotionally attached during sex, and age gaps in dating. Renner also called out gendered hypocrisy by comparing herself to Jay-Z, who is 12 years older than Beyoncé.

Brittany’s podcast comments come amid her releasing an emotional video about working on forgiveness and resentment.

“I choose forgiveness because I don’t want to keep looping in the same story,” said Renner.

What do YOU think about Renner’s child support payment reveal?