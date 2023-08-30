Will You Be Watching? Jerrika Karlae, Kaliii & Pretty Boss Vette Featured On New ‘On The Edge’ Hip-Hop Game Show

Just before the month celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop comes to a close, a new game show is merging the genre with entertainment, enlightenment, and exhilaration.

On The Edge: Music Friends & Culture featuring celebrity guests Jerrika Karlae, Kaliii, and Pretty Boss Vette is premiering on Thursday, August 31.

A press release reports that the interview-style platform will include pop culture questions and challenges that push players to their limits.

Created by Derrian “Phreshy” Perry and Zeplyn Tillman and presented by I Am Phreshy Brand, Sovereign Brands, and AMPD365, On The Edge: Music Friends & Culture is said to “push boundaries and bring together the worlds of music, friendship, and black culture.”

“My inspiration behind creating the show was to bring organic fun content back. The whole goal was to create an atmosphere that wasn’t so serious, but was still able to give artists a platform to shine and show off their personalities along with the craft,” said the show’s co-creator Phreshy to VIBE. “It just began to feel like all of the content that was being produced was either heavy, full of drama, overly-exaggerated, and hyper produced,” he added. “I wanted the total opposite. Shout out to AMPD 365 and Sovereign Brands for believing in the vision, I’m excited to see how the public takes to the show.”

Check out the trailer for On The Edge: Music, Friends & Culture below.

Play

On The Edge: Music Friends & Culture premieres Thursday, Aug. 31 on AMPD 365’s YouTube.