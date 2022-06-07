Young Thug’s ex Jerrika Karlae shares an update on the rapper amid his ongoing case.

The last few weeks for Young Thug have been challenging to say the least.

In the midst of his YSL label continuing to ascend, he was hit with a RICO case that landed him and his label mates in jail. Last week, Thug petitioned the court for bond and even after presenting a solid case, he was denied. The judge cited him being a “threat to the community” and possible witness tampering as reasoning.

The ruling came even after Thug and his legal team said he would hire 24/7 security in the form of off-duty police.

Jerrika Karlae shares an update on how Young Thug is holding up

Despite the circumstances and the fact that Thug’s trial isn’t until January of 2023, Young Thug’s ex Jerrika Karlae shared that he’s in good spirits.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cee9YnBsBjQ/

“He’s doing good actually, and he’s in great spirits. I feel like this is just a moment for him to learn a lot of lessons,” she told the hosts of the Progress Report 101 podcast. “I feel like this is just a moment for him to learn a lot of lessons.” “He was like, ‘Keep your head in the game, wake up every day and put a smile on your face and be thankful, and we good,’” she said. “He was like, ‘I love my fans’ and stuff like that, and that was it.”

Young Thug also scored a major legal victory that will help his spirits as his lawyer Brian Steel will not be thrown out of the case.