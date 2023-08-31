Cardi B Subpoenas Tasha K’s Bank Seeking The $4M She Won In Defamation Lawsuit

Cardi B is about her money, and she’ll do whatever it takes to make sure she’s given what’s owed to her.

The “WAP” rapper has sent subpoenas to find out where Tasha K’s money went after the disgraced YouTuber was ordered to pay Cardi $4 million in a defamation lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline , the rapper informed the judge presiding over Tasha K’s bankruptcy of the subpoenas being sent to Morris Legal & Tax LLC, Bank of American, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Discover Financial, and American Express.

In these subpoenas, Cardi has demanded that the companies submit information regarding Tasha K’s finances prior to her filing for bankruptcy. She specifically demanded Morris Tax & Legal turn over the YouTuber’s tax returns from 2019 to 2022.

The mother of two reportedly demanded to see all documents Tasha provided to the tax company to prepare her returns, going on to request “all documents and communications received by or sent to third parties other than the Debtor, including but not limited to the Internal Revenue Service, regarding the Debtor’s finances employment, income, expenses, businesses or business interests, including Kebe Studios, LLC, Monalisa Brown, LLC and Yelen Entertainment, LLC.”

In addition, the “Be Careful” artist asked that the banks turn over the information of all deposits, withdrawals, transfers, copies of the front and back of canceled checks, wire information, and statements from Tasha’s accounts.

This development in the ongoing back and forth between Cardi B and Tasha K comes after the former sued Tasha earlier this month to demand the $3.9 million awarded by a jury not be wiped clean in the bankruptcy.

Cardi first sued Tasha back in 2019, claiming the internet personality spread hateful lies about her on her YouTube channel. According to the lawsuit, Tasha made claims that the rapper had worked as an escort, used hard drugs, and had an STD–all of which Cardi denied.

A Georgia jury awarded the rapper $1 million in general damages, $250,000 in medical expenses, $1.5 million in punitive damages, and another $1.3 million for her legal fees.