Monyetta Shaw Defends Herself After Revealing She & Ne-Yo Broke Up Because He Wanted Too Many Threesomes

Monyetta Shaw is standing behind what she said after bringing up “old news” about her break-up with Ne-Yo.

During a recent interview, Shaw revealed that she and the “Miss Independent” singer broke up over a decade ago because of his insatiable desire to have threesomes.

“We cheated together, if that makes sense,” she explained on Haus of Aaron on Tuesday, holding up three fingers to clarify that she was talking about threesomes. “We did things together. It’s not cheating if you’re involved with it … and then it just wasn’t enough [for him]. Monyetta continued, “I was like, ‘Well, no, I didn’t sign up to do this every day.’ It became a problem when he wanted that a lot.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star went on to say that while she was happy to have other partners in the bedroom with Ne-Yo “maybe twice a year,” but

it ultimately became "too much" for her.





Shaw actually told a similar story back in 2016 during an episode of BOSSIP’s Don’t Be Scared podcast, saying that she “did those things at the time because I felt it was necessary and I was in love.”

“You’re in a relationship, you know your partner, I wasn’t a prude,” she added. “I went hard for my relationship, it kinda happened and that’s what it was.”

Following Monyetta’s reveal and the subsequent headlines, some fans were criticizing the reality star for still talking about a relationship that ended in 2013. In response, Shaw posted a video to her Instagram page to let everyone know that she’ll talk about whatever she wants, insisting that the tidbit about Ne-Yo in the interview was just a tiny portion of what she actually chatted about throughout the entire episode.

“I was just merely answering a question, which is what you do when you go talk to people,” she began in her video explanation. “It’s no beef, no nothing, I actually talked about my husband as well, but of course that wasn’t in the clickbait,” Shaw said, referring to her husband of one year Heath Carter. “I know it’s entertaining but it’s old news,” she continued. “But it’s the truth and it’s part of my story.”

