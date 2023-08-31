‘God. Family. Football’ Exclusive Clip: Coach Carter Reflects On Evangel’s Equality Amongst Staff—‘Everybody Respects Everybody’

Amazon Freevee is releasing its coming-of-age original docuseries God. Family. Football, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look at the Russell Wilson executive-produced series.

Following former pro football player, legendary high school football coach, and pastor Denny Duron, God. Family. Football details Duron’s journey as he comes out of a 30-year retirement from head coaching to lead the football program he founded at Evangel Christian Academy back to national prominence.

A press release reports that all six episodes from the docuseries will premiere exclusively on Freevee in the U.S. beginning on Friday, September 1, and detail the “rich, diverse personal stories of Evangel’s players, coaching staff, and the broader Shreveport community, set against the dramatic backdrop of the 2022 Louisiana high school football season.”

Viewers will watch Evangel’s football program strive for redemption as it went from being a perennial high school football powerhouse with 14 state championships in the last 20 years, to coming off its worst season in school history.

Pastor Denny Duron has returned to the head coaching position to lead this talented group of kids, with dreams of playing in college and the NFL, into prominence on the field, while molding them into future leaders off of it. As the team faces struggle and triumph on and off the field, they are united by coach Duron’s formula for success: “God first, family second, and football third.

Backing the project is Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson who felt inspired by God. Family. Football’s fusion of faith and sports.

“What drew me to this project and inspired me to help tell God. Family. Football.’s story of teamwork, hard work, and discipline was coach Duron’s faith-first approach to the game,” said executive producer Russell Wilson in a statement. “As the leader of Evangel Christian Academy, one of the top football programs in the country, coach Duron not only preaches but exemplifies what it means to be a winner on and off the field, and it is an honor to be able to share his lessons and legacy.”

God. Family. Football Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Coach Carter, the only Black member of Evangel’s coaching staff, reflecting on his food truck business and his faith.

“I don’t look at it like a color thing, everybody respects everybody here,” says Coach Carter about working alongside his white peers in Shreveport. “Racism doesn’t kick in the same way it is outside of Evangel,” he adds noting that Pastor Duron emphasized to him the importance of equality under God.

Despite there being unity amongst the coaching staff, Coach Carter shares that during a trip to Florida, he had to explain the Black Lives Matter movement to his sons.

“Here I am, I finally have to have that talk,” says Carter while becoming emotional. “I finally had to have that talk with them, telling your kids that you might get looked at different when you know in your heart you’re good.” “It’s tough,” he adds.

Take an exclusive look below.

God. Family. Football premieres Friday, September 1 on Amazon Freevee.

God. Family. Football. hails from Propagate and is executive produced by Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Drew Buckley. The series was created and executive produced by Aaron Benward of Watershed. Jared Goetz of Ascending Media Group, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson in association with Why Not You Productions, and Rob Gehring also serve as executive producers. Cliff Young, Cody Bess, Scott Brignac, Chelsea Friedland, and Matt Woolsey serve as co-executive producers.