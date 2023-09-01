Bossip Video

This is so, so, sad. Look how happy this young boy is. He did not deserve to go out like this.

12-Year-Old Yahshua “YaYa” Robinson was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he collapsed on the field during P.E. class at Riverside County Middle School. According to NBC Los Angeles, Robinson had not properly dressed out for class and was punished by being forced to run around the field. It wasn’t long before he began to feel ill, telling teachers and other students that he couldn’t breathe and needed water.

“He was reaching out to the teacher, saying he needed some water. He said he couldn’t breathe. He was telling the kids this,” Plummer said.

Amarna Plummer, Yahshua’s aunt, says that his mother is a P.E. teacher at another school in the district and had previously warned the school administration about having children in the extreme heat of Southern California.

“She informs the administration, ‘Do not let any children go out today for P.E.’ And what happened? She gets a call he passed out on the field,” Plummer said.

Somebody has some serious explaining to do because this child is dead over some damn gym clothes and all the school district can do is release some weak ass statement talkin’ bout how “saddened” they are about Yahshua’s passing.

Feelings ain’t ‘gon cut it. People need to lose jobs, money, and possibly their freedom over this. We hope the family gets the trifecta of justice.

If you wish to help this family cover the costs of losing their loved one, please consider donating to the GoFundMe that is administered by Amarna Plummer.