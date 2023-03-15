If this story somehow hasn’t already pissed you off then this latest update should thaw your cold heart.
Shanquella Robinson was killed in Cabo, Mexico back in October of last year and to this point has not received even a semblance of justice. However, we’re not letting up on the message and neither is her family. Unfortunately, it appears that more of the ugly details will have to be injected into the public sphere to motivate the machinations of the federal government to care for a dead Black woman. So, here are some ugly details.
According to Atlanta Black Star, DaeJahnae Jackson has been officially outed as the suspect sought in the arrest warrant issued by authorities in Mexico. We know this because family attorneys wrote a letter to President Biden that namechecked her and asked for executive intervention to have her extradited to Mexico to face charges for Shanquella’s death.
B-b-b-b-but wait, it gets worse!
ABS also details the interview that the resort staff had with the police following Shanquella’s death and it paints a very nasty picture. Santiago Miguel Marroquin Gonzalez was hired as an interpreter for the group and says he recognized Jackson as the assailant because of the pajamas that she was wearing in the video. Suni Jehseel Popoca Millan was the concierge assigned to the group and says that Shanquella did not appear to be enjoying her time with the “friends” prior to the attack. He was the one initially contacted and told that Shanquella had “alcohol poisoning” and needed aid. Upon hearing of her death, he says he went to the room to comfort the group and was taken aback by what happened next…
“I left that area and stayed outside to give them space to grieve; minutes later, I heard laughter,” Popoca Millan told police. Shortly after, he said the group asked for transportation to go out to dinner.
-
Big Meech Energy: ‘BMF’ Star Bares His Black Mafia Beefstick In Latest Episode; Fans Debate If Massive Meat Is Real Or FAKE
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Fans Are Declaring 'Kanye Was Right' After Daughter North West Dressed Up As Ice Spice For TikTok Video
-
Caresha, Pleaseeee: Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Yung Miami’s Guest Role On Freaknik Episode Of ‘BMF’
-
Fast & Fed Up! Pettiest Reactions To Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman Racing To File For Divorce
-
Carpet Killas! Hollywood's Hottest Partied Like Rockstars At The Vanity Fairs Oscars Bash
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Chaka Khan Shows No Mercy Blasting Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey & Other Names On Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers' List
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.