Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are officially announcing their second song together and fans are eagerly anticipating the seemingly spicy track.

On Monday, the rappers released the artwork for their new single “Bongos.” The track arrives this Friday, September 8, and the artwork features Cardi and Meg rocking colorful coiffures and posing with lollipops.

While some fans are eager to hear the song…

the announcement of “Bongos” didn’t come without controversy.

After Cardi teased that she had special news to share, Nicki Minaj fans flooded TheNeighborhoodTalk’s comments section to allege that she was copying their fave who’s releasing her album Pink Friday 2 on November 17.

According to Nicki stans, Cardi is only dropping new music because Onika’s project is on the way.

“These comments are vicious,” wrote the rapper. “Sooo…in ya’ll delsion. minds I’m supposed to drop WHEN? in 2025??? “So now I gotta wait 6 months after b***s drop?” she added. “Do I need permission or something?”

Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Hinted At Their Second Collaboration In 2021

“Bongos” comes after Megan and Cardi teased a possible second collaboration one year after “WAP’s” release.

“Wow I can’t believe wappity WAP turned one today,” wrote Cardi in August 2021 about the song’s anniversary. “It don’t even feel like it. What a record! @theestallion we should do it again sometime.”

Megan agreed saying,

“Happy WAPIVERSARY 😛, thank you for having me. I think the people deserve another collab 🥰😌.”

Are YOU excited to hear Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B on a track together for a second time?