Watch as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion shut down London’s Wireless Festival performing “WAP” together for the packed crowd.

If you’ve been on social media lately, you’ve noticed all your favorite entertainers are overseas getting that very lucrative UK money for the past few weeks. It’s the festival season for bruv & company and the annual Wireless Festival is perhaps the biggest one across the pond.

Every artist you can think of was slated to perform at the two-weekend festival and from the photos and videos online, each performer delivered.

If you’ve followed Cardi B’s rise to the top, you may realize she hasn’t hit the road on her own tour, which fans are dying for. So, when she’s on a festival lineup, she brings out all her fans who are dying to catch her live in concert.

For the UK crowd, they showed up and showed out for Cardi. One fan got too excited and invaded Cardi’s space and was brought back to reality when she clocked the intruder with her microphone. Those who knew how to act were treated to some special guests by Cardi. One, in particular, became the highlight of the festival as the crowd was treated to her and Megan Thee Stallion performing their chart topping single “WAP” together.

